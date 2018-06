Square Enix revealed a new game during its Electronic Entertainment Expo today in Los Angeles. It is called The Quiet Man, and it is coming out for PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.

The trailer, which started as live-action before switching to gameplay, showed a hero (whom the video implied as being deaf) fighting people in a New York City alley.

Square Enix said that more details are coming in August. Sadly, this game seems to have no connection with the John Wayne movie of the same name.