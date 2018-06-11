Trials: Rising screeched onto the stage at Ubisoft’s E3 event. The stylish, over-the-top motorcycle game will enter a closed beta later this year and the full game will launch February 2019 on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

Ubisoft RedLynx cofounder and game director Antti Ilvessuo made a grand entrance, leaping on stage and proclaiming, “Trials is all about crashing with style and getting back up again.” Joining him was Brad Hill, also known as Professor Fat Shady, who creates the YouTube series the University of Trials. The two of them explained how RedLynx worked with 20 community members known as the Trials Elite to help create the game.

Trials is high-speed fun, tasking players with platforming across zany courses with their motorbikes, some of which look comparatively normal while others look more like roller coasters tracks. The series started in 2000, and this is the newest title in the franchise since Trials: Fusion in 2014, though RedLynx did release a spin-off, Trials of the Blood Dragon, in 2016.