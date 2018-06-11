Trials: Rising screeched onto the stage at Ubisoft’s E3 event. The stylish, over-the-top motorcycle game will enter a closed beta later this year and the full game will launch February 2019 on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

Ubisoft RedLynx cofounder and game director Antti Ilvessuo (complete in Super Dave Osborne getup) made a grand entrance, leaping onstage and proclaiming, “Trials is all about crashing with style and getting back up again.” Joining him was Brad Hill, also known as Professor Fat Shady, who creates the YouTube series the University of Trials. The two of them explained how RedLynx worked with 20 community members known as the Trials Elite to help create the game.

Trials is high-speed fun, tasking players with platforming across zany courses with their motorbikes, some of which look comparatively normal while others look more like roller coasters tracks. The series started in 2000, and this is the newest title in the franchise since Trials: Fusion in 2014, though RedLynx did release a spin-off, Trials of the Blood Dragon, in 2016.

The trailer showed off tracks and tricks you can perform, and it ended with an awesome display of ragdoll physics as bikers crash into wrecking balls, electric fences, and other unforgiving objects.

Our Jeff Grubb loves Trials, so we’re eager to hear what he has to say about this new game in the series.