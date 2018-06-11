Ubisoft is getting near to shipping its virtual reality game, called Transference. The game invites you to “enter the home of a mind” in the fall of 2018.

Made by Ubisoft Montreal’s studio, The Funhouse, Transference lets you enter someone else’s preserved digital mind and explore it in hopes of helping them solve a problem. Actor Elijah Wood and game director Benoit Richer introduced the creepy Transference trailer.

The company showed the game off again at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). I played a demo of the game, and it was both interesting and creepy, as you entered into someone’s mind at a time when they faced a traumatic event.

You have to solve problems in the environment to uncover a secret. A company called Spectrevision (Wood’s a cofounder) is working on the VR title with Ubisoft to help create the backstory and other weirdness associated with being inside someone else’s head.

It sounds a little like the theme of the comedy series Psychonauts, but this looks like a psychological thriller. There’s a creepy father at the center of the game, and in the new trailer, he menaces his son and wife.