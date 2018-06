Sega revealed during the PC Gaming Show at the Electronic Entertainment Expo today in Los Angeles that Yakuza is coming to PC.

Two of the most recent entries in the action role-playing game series, Yakuza Zero and Yakuza Kiwami (which GamesBeat gave an 85/100), will be the ones coming to PC.

Sega has put a lot more focus on PC in the last few years, which the publisher highlighted in a video at the PC Gaming Show. Bringing Yakuza to the platform adds to their growing PC library.