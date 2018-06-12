Epic Games’ Fortnite has become one of the most popular games in the world, and now the battle royale game is about to become more popular as it debuts today at 10 a.m. Pacific time on the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo made the announcement during its Nintendo Direct broadcast today at the Electronic Entertainment Expo. It will have cross-play with the PC, Xbox One, and mobile versions — the PlayStation 4 is remaining in Sony’s walled garden.

Nintendo executive Reggie Fils-Amie said it would be available for download on eShop and it would be the “complete Fortnite experience” as exists on other platforms.

Epic Games is holding a Fortnite pro-am esports tournament at E3, and it will give away $100 million for the prize pool for Fortnite esports in the next year.