Nintendo revealed that the indie Metroidvania Hollow Knight is coming to Switch today during its Electronic Entertainment Expo event today in Los Angeles.

Hollow Knight came out for PC last year. This is the indie game’s console debut. It’s a Metroidvania, a kind of 2D platformer that focuses on non-linear levels and exploration. Hollow Knight also has beautiful, hand-drawn art.

Indies have been succeeding on the Switch. Hollow Knight could find a much larger audience with this port.