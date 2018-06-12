Nintendo revealed Daemon X Machina today during its Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) event today in Los Angeles. The trailer showed mech suits flying around a city and fighting even bigger robots. It looks a bit like Gundam.

It is coming out for the Switch in 2019 from Marvelous, a publisher in Japan. One of its designers is Kenichiro Tsukuda, who worked on another mech series, Armored Core, at From Software.

The mechs (called Arsenal powered suits) are customizable. You can obtain weapons from defeated foes and swap them onto your Aresenal “on the fly” to adjust your strategy against different sorts of enemies.