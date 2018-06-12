NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 12, 2018–

Tinyclues, provider of a leading AI-first Marketing Campaign Intelligence solution, today announced Road Scholar as a new customer, reinforcing its presence in the United States. Road Scholar is an American not-for-profit educational travel organization for adults. Every year, more than 100,000 participants experience Road Scholar’s educational travel adventures. This leading travel organization plans to use Tinyclues’ AI-first solution to optimize their communication strategy and find future participants for the more than 2,000 unique programs the organization offers annually.

“We offer educational adventures to over 150 destinations worldwide, along with a broad variety of niche program types from archaeology to landscape photography. As a not-for-profit on a tight budget, we believe our communication campaigns can be optimized using artificial intelligence, helping us better target people at just the right time with just the adventures they’ll want,” said Steve August, VP Market Analytics at Road Scholar. “We have partnered with Tinyclues to be more efficient, while improving our ability to send highly relevant email communications to participants in a timely manner. We look forward to increasing enrollments and further enhancing our long-term loyalty and retention.”

Road Scholar’s challenge is growing its educational programs and the number of people who travel with the organization, while avoiding over-soliciting customers. August continues, “AI-first targeting is the key. We can no longer rely on behavioral segments or someone’s purchase history. Tinyclues will accurately identify the individuals who are really interested in each particular adventure, enabling us to be even more customer-centric. We want our messages to draw attention and generate enrollments rather than going unnoticed in people’s busy inboxes.”

Large B2C organizations seek to maximize sales and customer experience, but marketing teams know that relentlessly increasing campaign volumes or relying on instincts or arbitrary segments is not the answer. Tinyclues offers marketers a new and unique AI-first experience where they directly input their campaign ideas and business goals and, within minutes, build the best action plan. Its unique deep learning capabilities optimize omni-channel campaigns for any type of offer, when manual efforts can take days and be subject to a significant amount of guess work.

“Brands are swiftly adopting Tinyclues as they recognize it can offer a unique experience for marketers, allowing them to easily align their campaign ideas with their business goals,” said David Bessis, founder and CEO of Tinyclues. “We welcome Road Scholar to our growing list of U.S. customers and are excited that they have chosen our AI-first campaign intelligence solution to help them fulfill their mission more efficiently and increase their participant engagement.”

Tinyclues is the leading AI-first Marketing Campaign Intelligence solution enabling companies to generate additional revenue through intelligent campaign targeting and planning. Tinyclues’ solution uses Deep Artificial Intelligence to identify future buyers for any promoted item, even in the absence of recent intent. Companies like Brandalley, Cdiscount, Club Med, Corsair, Fnac, Global Hotel Alliance, Lacoste, La Redoute, Manor, OUI.sncf, Rue du Commerce, Sarenza, Vente-privee, Vestiaire Collective and more are using Tinyclues to optimize and orchestrate more than 600 million messages per month across channels such as email, mobile push notifications, direct mail, call centers and Facebook to generate quantified and sustainable additional revenue. Tinyclues has been listed as a Vendor to Watch in Gartner’s 2017 Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Analytics and as a Cool Vendor in Gartner’s 2018 Cool Vendor in Multichannel Marketing report.

