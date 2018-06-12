Nintendo revealed more about Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Switch today during its Electronic Entertainment Expo event today in Los Angeles. It comes out on December 7.

Ridley is joining the series for the first time. Fans (including me) have wanted him in the series for a long time, but he’s only appeared in cinematics and as stage hazards before.

Ridley is the most famous reoccurring boss from the Metroid series. He joins other famous baddies like Bowser and Ganondorf on the roster.

The fighting game series is one of Nintendo’s most popular franchises. It debuted in 1999 for the Nintendo 64. The last entry, Super Smash Bros. for Wii U, came out in 2014.