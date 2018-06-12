Nintendo revealed more about Super Smash Bros. for Switch today during its Electronic Entertainment Expo event today in Los Angeles. It is called Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It comes out on December 7.

Nintendo revealed the roster today. It includes Mario, Samus, Kirby, Bowser, Link, Donkey Kong, Fox, Falco, Marth, Zelda, Sheik, Villager, Meta Knight, Mewtwo, Sonic, Peach, Pikachu, Ice Climbers (they’re back), Inkling, Capt. Falcon, Zero Suit Samus, Wii Fit Trainer, Pokémon Trainer, Ness, Lucas, Ryu, Ganondorf, Ike, Coud, Snake, Jigglypuff, Pichu, Olimar, Diddy Kong, Lucario, Lucina, Robin, Greninja, Mr. Game and Watch, Dr. Mario … and, well, everyone!

The roster includes everyone from Smash Bros. for Wii U and its DLC characters. It also includes fighters that weren’t in the last game but appeared in previous entries, including Ice Climbers, Pokémon Trainer (you can play as a female one now too), Pichu, Young Link, and Snake.

Image Credit: Nintendo

The roster will start small, but you’ll quickly unlock more characters. Returning characters will have new costumes and abilities. Mario can wear his builder outfit, and Link can don his classic green tunic or his blue outfit from Breath of the Wild.

Mii Fighters are also back, and now you can choose between 12 different voices for them. Nintendo also teased online play. Many of the characters have new Final Smash moves.

Many classic stages are coming back, including F-Zero’s Big Blue. Eight player battles are also back.

Ultimate has a new class of fighter, Echo Fighters. In the past, fans called these characters clones. For example, Lucina plays very similarly to Marth. In the past, these were treated as completely separate roster characters, but now they are Echo Fighters. Nintendo also revealed Daisy as a new Echo Fighter based on Peach.

Image Credit: Nintendo

Assist Trophies are also back. These are items that summon characters who then attack people. New Assist Trophies include the Squid Sisters from Splatoon and Bomberman.

It will also have new levels, like the Great Plateau Tower based on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. And stages will have Omega forms, which turn them into a single flat arena. New for Ultimate, each game will also have a Battlefield version. This gives each level a three platform configuration.

The fighting game series is one of Nintendo’s most popular franchises. It debuted in 1999 for the Nintendo 64. The last entry, Super Smash Bros. for Wii U, came out in 2014.