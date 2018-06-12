Nintendo revealed new DLC for Xenoblade Chronicles 2 today during its Electronic Entertainment Expo event today in Los Angeles.

#XenobladeChronicles2: Torna ~ The Golden Country, the brand-new Story Content Pack for Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Expansion Pass, arrives 9/14! pic.twitter.com/aFRhQHIKxK — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 12, 2018

Torna — The Golden Country is a prequel story that focuses on the battle between the Aegises. If you played Xenoblade Chronicles 2 for the Switch, you’ve heard this conflict mentioned multiple times during the story.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 debuted in December, showing that the Switch is an ideal platform for RPGs. This DLC helps Nintendo monetize the game after its release, which has sold more than 1 million copies.