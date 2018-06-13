Computer vision company Clarifai is being accused of being hacked last year by one or more people in Russia while participating in the Department of Defense’s Project Maven, then failing to report the breach to the Pentagon.

Former Clarifai employee and Air Force captain Amy Liu filed a lawsuit earlier this month in which she accuses the AI startup of being compromised by sources in Russia, then failing to report the breach to the Department of Defense in a timely fashion, Wired reported in a story. Liu claims she was fired days after the breach was discovered for asking the company to report the incident to the Pentagon, while an unnamed former employee says handling of the breach led him to leave the company. Multiple employees left due to the company’s involvement with Maven.

Liu said she joined Clarifai last year to prepare a pitch to the military, and the company was awarded a six-month, $7 million Maven contract. Clarifai was reportedly involved in a similar part of Maven as Google: analyzing drone footage and improving object identification.

An incident report shared with Wired states that in November 2017, all of the company’s code and customer data may have been hacked via malware from Russia.

A Clarifai spokesperson told Wired no customer data or code was compromised, and that customers were notified of the breach but declined to state when they were notified. VentureBeat has reached out to Clarifai for further comment. This story will be updated if we hear back.

Clarifai was founded by Matt Zeiler following his win at the ImageNet computer vision contest. The startup offers computer vision services to a number of clients. Since being founded in 2013, Clarifai has raised more than $40 million from investors.

Word of Google’s involvement in Maven was first reported in March. In recent weeks the company said it would not renew its contract with the Department of Defense next year, and CEO Sundar Pichai announced a company ban on the use of AI for the creation of weaponry. More than 4,000 employees, including AI chief Jeff Dean, signed letters in opposition to the creation of autonomous weaponry at Google.