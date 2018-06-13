At its annual user conference, Docker today announced that it is preparing a series of new features to reduce complexity for developers using its container-based application system.

Kicking off DockerCon 2018, the company said the new features would be aimed at its Docker Enterprise Edition container platform and Docker Desktop for building applications. The goal is to make the process easier and more secure as companies move from their own personal servers to cloud-based services and then to multiple clouds.

“With an estimated 85 percent of today’s enterprise IT organizations employing a multi-cloud strategy, it has become more critical that customers have a ‘single pane of glass’ for managing their entire application portfolio,” said chief product officer Scott Johnston in a statement.

Docker’s products are generally designed to help developers write applications that can be easily moved across different hosting environments.

The new features will include “Federated application management,” which centralizes management of applications running on different clouds on Docker EE. The company says this should improve efficiency for deployment and migration of applications. Docker says the new feature will be available in beta the second half of this year.

In addition, the company announced template-based workflows for Docker Desktop to make container application development more accessible to a wide range of programmers. That will also be available via beta later this year.

Finally, the company said it is partnering with Microsoft to further develop its container system for Windows Servers. Docker said this will enable developers to use Kubernetes with its Docker EE service to manage containers on Windows systems.