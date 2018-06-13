The Fortnite Battle Bus must be some sort of supersized extra-dimensional space, because it just took on a ton of new players in about 24 hours.

Nintendo announced today that Fortnite has seen over 2 million downloads since revealing that the battle royale sensation was coming to the Switch during its Direct video presentation for the 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). Epic Games also announced last night that more than 125 million people are playing its game, which launched in July and took off once it added a last-player-standing, free-to-play mode.

But coming to the Switch as also brought some controversy, as Sony won’t permit any accounts tied to the PlayStation 4 version to work on Nintendo’s platform.

And Epic announced last month that Fortnite’s esports push is getting $100 million, making it one of the most lucrative scenes in competitive gaming.

Thanks to all the #Fortnite fans who've already helped build up over 2 million downloads on #NintendoSwitch! Still haven't jumped into the Battle Royale? Download it today for free on Nintendo #eShop! https://t.co/4xKVx2J2mL pic.twitter.com/brunlnnP7N — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 13, 2018

Fortnite first debuted as a co-op sandbox survival game. That part still lives on as Fortnite: Save the World. But battle royale launched it to the stratosphere, and it’s been the most talked-about game of the years, as popular streamers showcase their talents (and comedy) and Epic adds platforms and promotions, such as the addition of Thanos when the last Avengers: Infinity War movie debuted. You can now play it on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

At this rate, it’ll be coming to a touchscreen fridge next.