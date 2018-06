We’re back, and we’re live from Los Angeles. It’s another day of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, and we are covering what happened at the Sony, Ubisoft, and Square Enix media briefings. We’re also talking about some of the games we’ve played, which includes Anthem and Spider-Man.

It was a big day for E3, and you should join us, won’t you?

Listen here:

Or watch here:

See tomorrow!