Nimble CRM: The ‘1st Step For SMBs’ Adopting Modern Office 365 Workplace

Nimble, the social sales and marketing CRM for Office 365, and Microsoft North American partner Velosio today announced a global reseller agreement. Backed by expert assessment, training, community forums, and support professionals, Velosio will resell Nimble CRM as one of the earliest participants in Microsoft’s Partner Center Third Party Software Offers pilot, a partner-to-partner marketplace designed to solve specific customer needs.

The Business Case for Nimble CRM Is Simple

Beginning in June, Velosio’s 200 channel partners can purchase, manage, and resell Nimble CRM bundled with Microsoft Office 365 to small business teams adopting their first CRM. It can be provisioned from within the online Cloud Marketplace, where the entire Microsoft Dynamics portfolio, Office 365 family, and Azure services are supported.

“While Dynamics 365 is ideally suited for Microsoft customers looking for an enterprise-class business management solution, it’s by no means a self-starter CRM kit,” explained Tyler Bowman, Director of Cloud Sales and Operations for Velosio. “In cases where small business teams manage contact relationships via email and retain customer information on spreadsheets, we recommend Nimble CRM as a step in the right direction. Nimble’s 80% end user adoption rate attests to the tremendous value this customer segment realizes when fixing deep-rooted contact management issues.”

Nimble integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365 to address customer growth as their needs become more complex in order to maximize customers’ investments in cloud services.

“Starting with a simple CRM facilitates an eventual upgrade to Dynamics CRM as their enterprise CRM,” Bowman adds.

The Modern CRM for Office 365

Nimble enables Office 365 customers to manage relationships more effectively within a single, socially enriched system of record. The contact relationship manager builds a team database from insights available in and around the business. Nimble enriches email, appointments, social media, and SaaS-based connections with social insights and business context. It also delivers contact and business profiles within Office 365, across the Web, in popular SaaS applications, and on mobile devices.

“We are excited to partner with Velosio and its channel partners to deliver immediate value as a modern CRM for small business teams,” said Kevin Turner, Head of Strategic Partner Development at Nimble. “Once Office 365 users have a grasp of Nimble’s ‘what’s in it for me’ factor, they’re far more likely to embrace the modern workplace.”

Velosio resellers can contact sales@stratoscloud.net for more information.

About Velosio

Velosio has emerged as a leader in deploying business applications through the transformational cloud and delivering a client experience that is second to none. Among the largest Microsoft partners in North America, Velosio supports the entire Microsoft Dynamics portfolio, Office 365 family, and Azure services. The solutions portfolio, inclusive of ERP, CRM, Productivity and Business Intelligence, extends to Sage and NetSuite. Velosio is the only Microsoft Cloud Distributor that specializes in Dynamics 365 and is a prominent Microsoft Master VAR. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Velosio serves over 4,000 clients from more than 40 offices in the US and Canada.

About Nimble

Nimble’s modern sales and marketing CRM helps teams and professionals turn relationships into revenue, without the busy work. Everyday, people use Nimble to successfully nurture their personal and business relationships across email, social networks, and more than 100 cloud-based business applications. The smarter, social CRM has been named best CRM in Market Leadership, Ease of Use, and Satisfaction by many experts. Recognitions include: #1 CRM for Small Businesses and #1 Sales Intelligence Tool by G2 Crowd for the fifth consecutive time; CRM Watchlist Winner for three consecutive years, and #1 Small Business Sales and Marketing CRM by Fit Small Business. Nimble combines the strengths of traditional CRM, classic contact management, social media, sales intelligence, and marketing automation into one powerful relationship management platform that delivers valuable relationship insights – everywhere you work.

Located in Santa Monica, Nimble is in the heart of the Southern California Silicon Beach tech community and was Voted The Most Loved Santa Monica Tech Startup of 2017. For more information, visit http://www.nimble.com.

