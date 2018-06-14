Next generation search technology generating more than 8% uplift in conversion for leading retailers, focuses on harnessing customer intent to improve ecommerce search

Twiggle, a company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence in ecommerce search, announced that it has been named a 2018 Gartner Cool Vendor in Cool Vendors in the Digital Commerce1. Gartner’s annual Cool Vendors in Digital Commerce notes that the profiled companies are cool “because they each offer solutions that can be applied to deliver transformation or optimization for digital commerce use cases.”

According to Gartner, “Organizations with a digital commerce business – especially those in the retail industry – should examine how Twiggle might improve their on-site search function. If their current commerce search technology struggles with ‘long tail’ keyword searches or gives ambiguous results from more than one category, Twiggle could improve matters dramatically by determining the intentions of customers.”

Twiggle uses natural language understanding and machine learning to help retailers take a giant step away from keyword search towards effective natural language search. The company’s game-changing technology automatically converts product listings into structured, semantic representations by mapping both structured and unstructured product data to a proprietary rich ontology especially built to represent the world of consumer products. Twiggle does the same with customer queries – mapping raw textual (or verbal) input to their proprietary ontology. The result – search engines speak the same language as customers, making search more natural – even conversational.

Twiggle works with some of the world’s leading retailers. On average, Twiggle achieves more than 8% uplift in conversion for its customers, with some customers seeing as much as 18% uplift in conversion. Twiggle’s API can be integrated with any search engine – including search engines that have been highly customized.

“Being recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor is a tremendous compliment. We’ve invested an incredible amount of time and resources to tackle one of the hardest problems in ecommerce search – understanding what the customer wants when she wants it,” stated Twiggle co-founder and CEO Amir Konigsberg. “We believe this recognition, in addition to being named to CB Insights’ prestigious AI 100, is strong validation for our approach to search and the results we’re generating for our customers. The upcoming launch of our analytics product will extend the benefits of good search to marketing, product and technical teams who can leverage shoppers’ intent from search, and continue to innovate while we execute on our product roadmap.”

About Twiggle

Founded by Dr. Amir Konigsberg and Dr. Adi Avidor, two ex-Googlers, Twiggle has created the first knowledge-based search solution for ecommerce – redefining what it means to deliver relevance and recall in ecommerce search. Some of the world’s largest retailers are using Twiggle’s API to add a natural language layer to their existing search engines and understand what their customers want when they want it – increasing conversion by an average of over 8%. Twiggle is backed by some of the world’s leading investors, including Alibaba, Naspers, Yahoo! Japan, State of Mind Ventures, MizMaa Ventures and Korea Investment Partners. Dr. Udi Manber, former Head of Search at Google and Amazon, is a member of Twiggle’s Board of Directors.

