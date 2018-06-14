We’re back again for a day of E3. What day is that? Scientists still aren’t sure, but I’ll let you know if they crack the code. Since it’s still E3, though, we’re back with another episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast.

On this show, you can hear us talk about the defining characteristic of this E3, PlayStation’s weird clash with Epic over Fortnite accounts, and games like Rage 2 and Resident Evil 2. It was a big show packed with a lot of fun stuff, and we did our best to cover it all. So join us, won’t you?

Here’s the audio version:

Goodbye, L.A.