Google today announced the general availability of App Maker, G Suite’s low-code environment for building custom business apps. App Maker is now available to all G Suite Business, Enterprise, and Education customers.

App Maker first launched as part of an Early Adopter Program in November 2016. At the time, we described it as a service that “lets users drag and drop widgets around on a user interface that complies with Google’s Material design principles” to create apps that can be “customized further with scripts, as well as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and JQuery content.” Once apps are live, usage can be monitored through Google Analytics.

Since the Early Adopter Program, Google has added a few bells and whistles to App Maker:

Open: App Maker now offers built-in support for Cloud SQL (GCP account required), offering high performance, scalability and convenience. It also supports a Bring Your Own Database (“BYODB”) model, letting you connect it to your own database using JDBC or a REST API.

Fast: Responsive templates, samples, a drag-and-drop UI design and declarative data modeling make it easier for IT developers, or anyone who wants to automate work, to design and build apps even faster.

Connected: Whether it’s Gmail, Calendar or Sheets, App Maker makes it a cinch to connect with the data and services you need, all while making your apps more powerful. Plus, you can use Apps Script to access over 40 Google services, Google Cloud Platform and other third-party services that support JDBC and REST.

Managed: G Suite administrators now have visibility over the apps running in their organization including owners, usage metrics and OAuth permissions. Expanded OAuth Whitelisting controls mean administrators will also be able to prevent apps from running without their approval.

Google expects teams to use App Maker for building custom apps that speed up workflows and improve processes. The company argues that IT executives’ attention is on security and governance, not on app development. Google even offers a few examples of where App Maker can help: requesting purchase orders, filing and resolving help desk tickets, and tracking allocation requests.

Before you start using App Maker, Google recommends checking out these tutorials and this codelab.