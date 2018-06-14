Presented by The Abyss

The E3 game show in Los Angeles is one of the largest and best-known game event in the world, attracting companies and gamers across the globe. As China became the largest gaming market in the world, many companies worldwide are interested in learning about solutions offered by Chinese game service providers. At the beginning of June, Kingsoft Cloud, one of the top service providers in China, announced their blockchain game ecosystem, ‘Project-X’, and it quickly became a hot topic in the industry, and the trend continues at E3.

Kingsoft Cloud is also a top-level Cloud Computing company in China. It owns data centers in Mainland China, Hong Kong, China, Russia, Southeast Asia, North America, and more. The parent company, Kingsoft, is one of the earliest and the most respected internet and software companies in China. Kingsoft Cloud’s core products are Kingsoft Elastic Compute, Elastic Physical Compute, CDN, Cloud Security, Cloud Analysis, and more.

On the service side, they offer cloud-based vertical integration solutions for games, video streaming, financial, and other industries. They are one of the first companies to start implementing Game+Blockchain applications and solutions, and they are the go-to partner for many top-level game companies seeking service solutions.

The extensive game service and support experience of Kingsoft Cloud’s game division allows the company to work with various kinds of clients and offer tailored solutions for different types of games such as MMORPG, MOBA, and more. The solutions are easy to use, highly integrated, and cover different aspects, such as development, maintenance, operation, and more.

With high-quality total solutions from Kingsoft Cloud, developers can focus more on developing the best games for their players. Over 90 percent of China’s top game companies already partner with Kingsoft Cloud. The company’s game services have about 1,800 clients, with 600 of them being deeply integrated with the Kingsoft Cloud platform, and is servicing about 1,300 online game titles.

One of the top Chinese MMORPG, JX3, serviced by Kingsoft Cloud’s solution, was able to support the operation and client update of five million players. With Kingsoft Cloud’s real-world experience, their game security solution was able to offer comprehensive, efficient, customized experience for online game operation, covering everything from servers, network, application, monitoring, and more.

Kingsoft Cloud also witnessed the explosive growth experienced by the China video streaming industry and is a major partner of many large Chinese live streaming, VOD platforms, and also supports streaming related services for many major game titles.

As a new expansion of Kingsoft Cloud, they started the Kingsoft Blockchain as a Service, or KBaaS, in May. The head of KBaaS, Mr. Zhu Jiang, is an early evangelist of blockchain technology and Hyperledger Fabric project in China, and is currently focusing on how to efficiently integrate blockchain technology and the gaming industry. Zhu believe players can benefit greatly from an ecosystem reinvented by blockchain, ownership of virtual items, and more.

To help with their effort intergrating blockchain technology into games, Kingsoft Cloud officially announced ‘Project-X’, a blockchain ecosystem designed for games. It will expand based on current KBaaS infrastructure and services, and focus on blockchain-based application platforms and connect different participants of the game industry, including infrastructure, framework, game development, operation, and publishing to form a complete ecosystem.

Utilizing advantages of cloud technology and the groundbreaking Project-X, Kingsoft Cloud continues to advance research and expand their ecosystem — some of the first partners of the program are The Abyss, Cocos, ZigGuart, and others. The goal of Kingsoft Cloud and Project-X is to interconnect the game industry, to greatly improve the cooperation efficiency between companies, and realize the unrestricted flow of value.

The KBaaS platform is open for application at this time.

