Happy 5th birthday, Neverwinter. OK, I realize the City of Neverwinter, one of the jewels of the Sword Coast in the Dungeons & Dragons‘ Forgotten Realms setting, is older than 5. Much older. But I’m talking about the online game here — and its Protectors Jubilee celebration.

Now live, Protectors Jubilee brings more than just a festival to the city’s streets. Adventurers may reap a raft of awards, like special coins that deliver loot, and participate in a number of events. The free-to-play Neverwinter has more than 15 million registered players, and it’s the biggest D&D video game in a market in which the tabletop game is thriving, with a New York Times best-seller in Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes and Xanathar’s Guide to Everything, soaring ratings of live D&D streaming on Twitch, and stellar board games like the D&D Adventure System, a line of co-op adventures.

Here’s a small breakdown of the rewards. For more details, check out this blog post from Neverwinter dev house Cryptic Studios.

Anniversary Coins are a reward for completing the “It’s a Celebration” quest, which you can do up to five times during the event. Each coin has better rewards — the second is better than the first, the third better than the second, and so on. You can do this once a day.

“A Heartfelt Thanks” reward will come after the Jubilee, and its gift crate gets better each time you finish the Celebration quest.

A free Rank 14 enchantment.

A new throne (no, it’s not a toilet).

The return of three older events: Elminster’s Messages, Protector’s Speech Skirmish, and Escort Missions.

Adventurers may also earn other rewards as well. Such rewards The event ends June 21.