Unemployment is way down, and economists rejoice, but recruiters are suddenly facing a challenge now that it’s a seller’s market out there. Add to that a skills shortage in some of the fastest-growing fields that’s hitting hard on productivity, employee satisfaction, and turnover.

Artificial intelligence is leveling the playing field, with solutions for every level of the recruitment funnel. And not only can AI-powered solutions flip the odds for you nabbing the best candidates, they can also boost your bottom line: With AI powering their hiring initiatives, companies are realizing an 18 percent increase in revenue, and seeing profit boosted by a whopping 30 percent.

There’s also your competitive edge to consider: By the end of the year, the number of companies using AI to find and hire the best talent will rise to 62 percent — so now is the time to get ahead of the pack.

Here’s a look at what AI can do for your recruiting and hiring strategies.

Filling the pipeline

One of the greatest benefits of AI-powered recruiting? You go from reactive to proactive, by eliminating ad hoc searches and strategically filling the hiring pipeline instead — especially for crucial positions that are hard to fill. AI leverages machine-learned algorithms that match potential candidates for any position you’re hiring for now, and lines up matches to tap when new positions open up.

Corralling contenders

AI search tools mean automated candidate hunts, freeing you from traditional recruiting methods. But even better, they don’t just comb through LinkedIn profiles when you set them loose, but cast an exponentially wider net, scouring sites from meetup groups, chat rooms, the spectrum of social media sites, and candidates’ personal websites on the web. You’ll identify the potential employees that are the best fit for your job description.

You’ll also be able to surface the candidates who aren’t necessarily looking, but most likely to be amenable to a shiny new job offer with AI and machine learning algorithms that identify the probability by crunching data like length-of-time in positions, company status, and more.

Widening the net

You want a candidate who’s walked on the moon and has a post-doc in being a genius. But sometimes your expectations are unrealistic for your regional talent pool, meaning a position can go unfilled for far too long.

But that doesn’t mean you have to settle for an unqualified knuckle-dragger. With data-driven analytics and digital, cognitive tools, you’ll improve candidate sourcing by strategically optimizing your job description. AI algorithms can run skill scenarios against job requirements and give you real-time feedback as you tweak that description. And when you widen your search, you’ll often end up with unexpectedly exceptional potential employees landing in your lap.

Speeding it up

Unfilled jobs cost actual money, from loss of productivity to time spent searching to the investment in advertising and search. AI streamlines the whole pipeline by allowing managers to sit down with HR and run candidate search scenarios in real time, getting everyone on the same page, refining the algorithms to realize the best possible results, and setting the automated search in action.

