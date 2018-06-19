GENT, Belgium–(BUSINESS WIRE)–June 19, 2018–

FEops, the leader in personalized computational modeling and simulation for structural heart interventions, today announced the expansion of its management team with the appointments of Christian Vincent as Director of Therapy Development and Nico Uwents as Director of Business Development.

“Both Christian and Nico have a long track record of success in the cardiovascular device industry. They bring substantial expertise to FEops’ vision to become the game-changer in the way transcatheter structural heart procedures are planned as well as supporting the design of such devices,” said Matthieu De Beule, Co-Founder and CEO FEops.

Christian comes from St. Jude Medical/Abbott, where he was leading Structural Heart Clinical trials in key markets. His health care Industry experience spans three decades, with a strong focus on cardiovascular medical devices. He has held multiple roles, including EMEA VP Education at St. Jude Medical and Head of Therapy Development EMEA at Guidant/Boston Scientific.

Nico also comes from St. Jude Medical/Abbott, where he was EMEA Marketing Director responsible for the Cardiac Rhythm Management portfolio. He also held different strategic and commercial roles at Boston Scientific, Guidant and Servier.

“The addition of Christian and Nico to the team will further catalyze the strategic direction of FEops’ clinical and business development plans. Their background will further strengthen our alliances with hospitals and industry. They will drive and accelerate strategic partnerships, leading ultimately to therapy adoption and commercialization of FEops HEARTguide™,” added Rob Michiels, Chairman of FEops.

The FEops HEARTguide™ proprietary array of products uses advanced personalized computational modeling and simulation to provide clinicians and medical device manufacturers with first-ever insights into the interaction between transcatheter structural heart devices and specific patient anatomy – preoperatively. Such insights have the power to accelerate research and development of novel device-based solutions, as well as ultimately improve clinical outcomes in real-world hospital settings.

