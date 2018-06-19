A new map of the Israeli cybersecurity ecosystem is just the latest confirmation that the region has become a dominant player in this increasingly critical industry.

YL Ventures, an Israeli seed-focused venture fund, today released its first CyberMap. The interactive dataset is an attempt to quantify on an ongoing basis the surging startup scene there.

A quick scan of the dataset, which lists 166 startups, shows that 16 of those have each raised more than $50 million in venture capital, and another 18 have raised more than $30 million.

The map was released to coincide with the Cyber Week conference being held this week in Tel Aviv. While the map is a new tool, YL Ventures has been tracking various sectors of the Israeli startup scene for years.

Earlier this year, the firm reported that Israeli had a staggering 2017, a year that brought in a total $1.3 billion worth of exits. Those included Symantec buying up Fireglass and Skycure; Hexadite being acquired by Microsoft; and LightCyber selling to Palo Alto Networks. In addition, ForeScout held an $800 million IPO.

With cybersecurity attacks exploding, and the world facing a drought in cybersecurity talent, Israel will likely continue to be targeted by international investors and buyers who want to tap into its vast talent pool.