For the first time since its debut in March 2017, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is selling at a discount on Steam. The excellent battle royale shooter typically sells for $30, but developer PUBG Corporation has slashed the price to $20 for a limited time. This comes as the studio prepares to launch one of its biggest updates with a new map, gun, and more on June 22.

In addition to announcing the discount and the major patch, PUBG Corp. also revealed that its last-player-standing shooter has had more than 400 million total players worldwide across platforms like Steam, Kakao, Xbox One, Mail.Ru, iOS, and Android. It has also sold 50 million copies on PC and Xbox One (it is free on mobile), and it has 87 million players every day. A sale on Steam and other distribution platforms should help PUBG reach even more people — although Fortnite is still free-to-play on PC and consoles.

Outside of bringing in new people, however, the June 22 update could get many lapsed players to return to the game. On that day, PUBG Corp. is releasing Update 15 for the 1.0 version of the game. This includes the Sanhok jungle map, which is a smaller overall arena at a quarter of the size of Erangel and Miramar. The studio has spent a lot of time testing and refining Sanhok on the Experimental and Test Server builds of PUBG, but now it is finally hitting the live version of the game.

The Sanhok update also introduces the QBZ95 assault rifle. This weapon is only on Sanhok, and it replaces the SCAR-L on that map. It is relatively common, and it can hold 30 5.56mm rounds.

Other improvements include better performance for characters, vehicles, and weapons as well as an 8-second victory session where the winning player or team can celebrate their chicken dinner before the match server closes. Spectators can also watch this celebration.

You can read the full changelog in PUBG Corporation’s blog post on Steam.