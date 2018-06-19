New PTC Marketplace Offering Simplifies Universal Sensor Data Ingestion and Aggregation for ThingWorx Users

Sixgill®, LLC, the leader in sensor data services for governing Internet of Everything (IoE) assets, announced that the company has joined the PTC Partner Network as a Technology Partner making its Sense™ Universal Sensor Data Services platform available on the industry-leading PTC Marketplace, enabling users to simplify sensor data aggregation for ThingWorx® solution development.

Sense has been validated as ThingWorx Ready, enabling ThingWorx users to leverage Sense to simplify sensor data handling and avoid data ingestion pitfalls by holistically collecting and aggregating high-volume, high-velocity, time series data generated by industrial sensors.

According to McKinsey, “Companies currently underutilize most of the IoT data they collect.” Sense unifies highly diverse data streams from any type of sensor data and provides organizations with a backbone system that solves the complex challenges of industrial sensor data handling. Sense increases the reliability, efficiency and value of sensor-informed ThingWorx solution development.

“By helping developers get crucial first stage data collection right, we’re ensuring they, and their organizations, realize the full, long-term benefits of sensor-informed applications,” says Phil Ressler, CEO of Sixgill. “We are particularly pleased to partner with a global, IoT-focused software company of PTC’s stature to foster new IoT value creation opportunities using sensor data.”

PTC Marketplace is a digital space where partners and customers can access exciting Industrial IoT tools, market-ready solutions, and promote innovative technology. Rather than build from scratch, organizations use the PTC Marketplace to accelerate innovation by leveraging existing market-ready solutions and tools that help unlock the value of IoT-related assets such as sensor data.

The Sixgill Sense™ platform complements and enhances existing IoT systems, while enabling developers to build new sensor-informed applications to exploit data available from exploding numbers of connected assets that include people, places and things. Sense is a backbone system that automates data collection, normalizes and classifies data, identifies “exception events,” automates response and powers task-specific applications.

About Sixgill

Sixgill builds universal sensor data and automation services that enable organizations to govern IoE assets. Our Sense™ IoE platform offers developers the ability to acquire, analyze and act on any sensor-generated data, at any velocity or scale. Sense can acquire sensor data from any emitter or gateways, and distill actionable intelligence for quick, programmatic response. Sixgill offers customers a single powerful platform to unify sensor data management, process automation and analytics for all sensor-informed applications. Visit Sixgill.com.

