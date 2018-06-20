Developer Behaviour Interactive teamed up with Space Esports to host its first invitational tournament for its asymmetric multiplayer horror game Dead by Daylight. The event will begin on June 22 and run through June 24, and each day will be dedicated to a different platform starting with PC, then PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The top team each day will earn a bounty of $5,000 along with swag.

Dead by Daylight launched in 2016 and has earned more than $3 million. Each match features up to five players, who split up the roles of four survivors who seek to outwit one killer. Each of these characters have different abilities, and Behaviour Interactive has filled out its roster since the game’s debut. Earlier this month, it added a new killer, The Clown, to celebrate its second-year anniversary, though that character is unavailable for the competition.

Teams of four to five players can enter the tournament, and no special abilities or items will be allowed during competitive play. The winner will be declared after playing three rounds — in each round, one team’s survivors will be up against the other team’s killer, and then they’ll swap roles. More details about the rules are up on the event’s Battlefy page. Space Esports will also be streaming the matches on its Twitch account at 3 p.m. Pacific on each of the competition days.