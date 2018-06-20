The first Dying Light was one of the most diverse games of 2015. The parkour zombie adventure takes place in a fictional Middle Eastern city called Harran just after the start of an international sporting event similar to the Olympics. This meant you were always bumping into characters from all over the world. Dying Light 2, however, changes that up with a new European-city setting — but that doesn’t mean you should expect an all-white cast.

During a question-and-answer session at the Electronic Entertainment Expo trade show in Los Angeles last week, Dying Light 2 lead designer Tymon Smektała, explained that developer Techland wants to tell the story of the last European city that is still standing. That may necessitate a slightly whiter game in terms of character ethnicities, but he also said that it wouldn’t make sense to exclude people of other races — even if it won’t look like the megapopular Dying Light 1, which has surpassed 13 million copies sold and still has 500,000 monthly active players.

“The thing is, the city is fictional, but it’s a European city. That’s one of the things that makes it different [from Dying Light],” said Smektała. “This is perhaps the last human settlement fighting to survive. You can imagine that after 15 years, there’s a huge change that people from other places in the world have [moved] to this city. That’s the idea we’re playing with. So yeah, there will be diversity.”

Techland is a Polish studio and it is certainly taking inspirations for its fictional European city from that country and the surrounding region. Racial homogeneity is common in that part of the continent, and people in Poland are only recently growing accustomed to seeing people of color as the Polish tourism industry grows. But Techland isn’t suggesting that should translate into no or even rare people of color in Dying Light 2 — even if the studio wants to tell a story from a European point of view.

“I think the setting is very important for us,” said Smektała. “It is Europe, so Americans want to go there [when their society falls].”

That diversity will come from people moving into the region, and it is the result of the theme of Dying Light 2, which writer Chris Avellone describes as “the modern Dark Ages.” Avellone is one of the most accomplished writers working in games, and his credits include Fallout: New Vegas, Divinity: Original Sin 2, and Into The Breach. For Dying Light 2, he’s focusing on a world where small factions fight for power — and that should give him plenty of opportunity to bring in people who were not native to Europe before the dead began to walk.

At the same time, when I asked Smektała about diversity in the game, he gave me the impression that he was primarily imagining white Europeans and Americans playing Dying Light 2. I can understand that to a point — he and I are white Europeans and Americans, respectively. The player character is also a white American. And it feels like that is the perspective that Techland is thinking about first and foremost.

“The context of 15 years later into the modern dark ages — that gives it a different spin,” said Smektała. “It’s something you kind of know, but you still want to discover. It’s not threatening for you. You feel quite comfortable because you know these places, but then they’re put in a completely different context. That’s the reason the city is like this.”

If you’re not white or white-passing, though, a European city may seem threatening and you may not feel comfortable. You might associate it with radical right-wing white supremacy, but that doesn’t seem like something the narrative of Dying Light 2 is going to explore.

And it’s OK if Techland wants to tell the story of an American seeking refuge in a setting he considers familiar and comfortable. But that is a departure from the first game, and it’s one that I find less appealing.