Data management software startup Immuta announced today the close of a $20 million round led by DFJ Growth. Dell’s venture capital arm and Citi Ventures also participated in the round, as well as existing investors Drive Capital and Greycroft.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in College Park, Maryland, Immuta has created a platform that makes it easier for multiple people in a company to collaborate across datasets.

“We bring together data owners, data scientists, and lawyers into a single framework into which you can immediately inherit rules and regulations of the data across all of your disparate data ecosystems,” Immuta CEO Matthew Carroll told VentureBeat in a phone interview.

Rather than migrate raw data, Immuta‘s platform connects to various data sources, such as MySQL and Red Shift, whether the data is stored on premises, in the cloud, or in a mixture of the two. Immuta’s platform also lets teams write condition-based policies that dictate who on the team can see which pieces of data.

For example, if a health care company is dealing with data that has to stay compliant with HIPPA regulations, Immuta could write a rule that redacts certain columns of personally identifiable information, depending on which people or teams within the company have consent to view that information.

“We can immediately enforce the laws and rules within that organization … by doing that we cut the time from months — say on average 4-6 months to build and deploy the algorithm — to a matter of hours or days,” Carroll claimed. He cited Informatica and IBM as two of Immuta’s biggest competitors.

Immuta is a subscription-based service that charges companies per user. Carroll told VentureBeat that Immuta is signing at least six-figure deals with clients, on average. Clients include Barclays Bank, telecom provider Orange, and the U.S. government, though Immuta declined to specify which agencies.

Carroll said the new round of funding will be used in part to open an office in London, where Immuta sees an opportunity as companies continue to grapple with the intricacies of complying with GDPR.

Immuta currently has 34 full-time employees. In addition to its College Park office, the company has a customer service team in Columbus, Ohio, and is building a Boston office.