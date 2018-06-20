Wargaming announced today that its free-to-play online game World of Warships is coming to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2019.

World of Warships launched for PC in 2015. It has two teams of player-controlled ships armed with torpedoes and cannons fighting in large battles. Wargaming specializes in these online vehicle-based war games. It started with World of Tanks in 2010 and then World of Warplanes in 2013. Wargaming’s titles have a total of over 200 million players.

This new version, dubbed World of Warships: Legends, will have exclusive content not found in the PC version. An alpha will start in July.

Coming to console will help World of Warships expand its audience. Wargaming said that it will reveal more information about Legends at Gamescom, which takes place in August in Cologne, Germany.