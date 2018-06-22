We’re back from the Electronic Entertainment Expo trade show, and we learned a lot about video games … and even more about ourselves. Also, we’re dead and ghosts now. It was a wild event, and we’re going to wrap it up on this week’s episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast.
Co-hosts Mike Minotti and Jeff Grubb also talk about Mario Tennis Aces and that new Sega classics collection. In the news, the Decides team breaks down the latest monthly NPD report from May. It turns out that people still like spending money on video games.
Listen to us, won’t you? Download the episode by clicking here.
Here’s everything we talked about:
- Sega Classics
- ToeJam and Earl 2
- Beyond Oasis
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus
- Mario Tennis Aces
- May 2018 NPDs
- Steam summer sale
- How much you’ve spent on Steam
- Nintendo and Microsoft play nice to make Sony look bad
- WHO classifies gaming disorder
- Console players still prefer physical
- Sony launches PlayStation Hits for $20
- What the hell was that Jedi Fallen Order reveal?
- Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Stitcher, or RSS
- Listen on Cast
- Watch live on Facebook, Twitch, or YouTube
- Follow us: GamesBeat on Twitter, GamesBeat Decides on Twitter
Until next time!