We’re back from the Electronic Entertainment Expo trade show, and we learned a lot about video games … and even more about ourselves. Also, we’re dead and ghosts now. It was a wild event, and we’re going to wrap it up on this week’s episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast.

Co-hosts Mike Minotti and Jeff Grubb also talk about Mario Tennis Aces and that new Sega classics collection. In the news, the Decides team breaks down the latest monthly NPD report from May. It turns out that people still like spending money on video games.

Listen to us, won’t you? Download the episode by clicking here.

Here’s everything we talked about:

Sega Classics

ToeJam and Earl 2

Beyond Oasis

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

Mario Tennis Aces

May 2018 NPDs

Steam summer sale

How much you’ve spent on Steam

Nintendo and Microsoft play nice to make Sony look bad

WHO classifies gaming disorder

Console players still prefer physical

Sony launches PlayStation Hits for $20

What the hell was that Jedi Fallen Order reveal?

Until next time!