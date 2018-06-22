Universal Brand Development and Earplay announced the release of premium chapters in Jurassic World Revealed, an interactive audio adventure game for Amazon’s Alexa voice-enabled devices.

Earplay is a developer focused on making interactive audio stories, and its work is part of an aggressive push that Universal is making into games to coincide with Friday’s launch of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the new Universal film.

The game is an Alexa Skill where the first chapter is available for free and subsequent five chapters are available for the premium price of $4 (for a limited time; the price goes to $5 on June 29).

“As players make choices in and around them through our high-quality audio experience, we give the audience a different window into the events happening on Isla Nublar,” said Dave Grossman, Earplay chief creative officer, in a statement. “We’ve partnered closely with Universal to maintain an authentic Jurassic World tone, one that stays true to the franchise and allows fans deeper inside this universe.”

In the game, player interact with fictional podcaster Janet Best as she travels with her assistant (played by you) in an original story about a trip to the dinosaur island Isla Nublar. On their investigative journey, they’ll attempt to report on the fate of the dinosaurs as the island’s dormant volcano roars to life.

Jurassic World Revealed features a parallel story that is set during the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Produced by Universal and Earplay, the six-chapter voice-operated entertainment experience begins when players say, “Alexa, visit Jurassic World.” Players must listen to and interact with Jurassic World characters, alongside co-producer Janet, in order to get the scoop for their podcast.

“With Jurassic World Revealed, we put interactive storytelling into the hands of fans who want the opportunity to choose where to take their Jurassic World adventure,” said Chris Heatherly, executive vice president at Universal, in a statement. “Earplay has established itself as a leader in the emerging voice-operated entertainment space, and this expertise has played a key role in developing an experience that will surpass the expectations of Jurassic World fans.”

Earplay was founded in 2013, and it regularly collaborates with Amazon Alexa partners. Grossman previously worked on titles such as Secret of Monkey Island and Maniac Mansion. Joe Pinney, another developer, has worked on titles such as Game of Thrones, Jurassic Park, and Sam & Max.