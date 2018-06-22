Developer Ninja Theory announced on Twitter that Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice has now passed 1 million downloads.

Hellblade came out in August 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The third-person action game stands out with its exploration of mental health. Although Ninja Theory made the game as an indie studio, it still has impressive triple-A level graphics. It was also one of our favorite games of 2017.

Microsoft announced at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) earlier this month that it has acquired Ninja Theory along with four other studios.

The PC version is also 40 percent off on Steam during its Summer Sale.

Ninja Theory specializes in action games with motion-captured actors. It also worked on the last Devil May Cry game, DmC, but Capcom revealed Devil May Cry 5 at E3 (without Ninja Theory’s involvement).