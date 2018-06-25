Abyssal Arts announced today that the first chapter of City of the Shroud, a tactics game that tries to buck the genre’s usual tropes — will launch for PC on August 9.

City of the Shroud combines real-time tactics gameplay with fighting game inputs. While most tactical games take influence from classic fantasy tropes, City of Shroud has Middle Eastern influences. The story mode is a single player experience, but the game will have an online player-vs.-player mode.

City of the Shroud is a crowdfunded game. It raised $16,239 on Kickstarter in 2016.

The game will release in four chapters, although you pay for all of them ($20) upfront. So this is not following the episodic model you see in titles like Telltale‘s games, where you pay separately for each episode. A definitive edition of City of the Shroud that includes all four chapters will launch for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2019.