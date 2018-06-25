Introducing Loqate!

GBG, the global specialist in identity data intelligence, today announced the unification of its five existing location intelligence businesses – PCA Predict, GBG Loqate, Everything Location, Addressy and GBG Matchcode360 – to create a single, world-leading brand in location intelligence – Loqate, a GBG solution.

According to upcoming research by Forrester Consulting, commissioned by Loqate*, 77% of firms believe that location data will be important, critical or even extremely critical to their business over the next three years, compared to only 50% currently. Firms are quickly realising the need to leverage location information intelligently in order to improve engagement with customers throughout the entire customer journey.

Addressing the rapid growth in this market, Loqate plans to scale globally by leveraging the combined strengths of PCA Predict, GBG Loqate, Everything Location, Addressy and Matchcode 360 to become the leading and most trusted data specialist in Location Intelligence for businesses of all sizes and sectors.

From a single, simple-to-use source, Loqate customers can access curated and updated global location data and local insights, keeping them agile, focussed and relevant. Loqate’s technology helps to make the customer registration process smoother, faster and more accurate by capturing data in real-time, validating it and using it to pre-populate online forms, while also processing vast amounts of customer data in Master Data Management environments where Loqate now serves more providers of MDM than any other provider as defined by the Gartner Magic Quadrant for MDM tools.

Leveraging more than 13,000 customers across all sectors, including retail, insurance and financial services, Loqate currently works with high profile global players such as Allianz, HSBC, IBM, HelloFresh and ASOS. As part of the unification and global expansion plans, Loqate now operates from Silicon Valley, New York, Mannheim and Kuala Lumpur with a head office in Worcester.

Chris Boaz, Group Marketing Director, GBG, said: “With years of experience gained through the previous brands, this unification ensures our global customers continue to benefit from all of the greatest data and innovative technology, now being delivered through a single brand focussed on delivering the ultimate customer experience.”

David Green, Managing Director of Loqate, GBG, said: “With the unification, our vision is to support every business in the world to reach every customer in the world. Our primary objective is to build and maintain the world’s broadest, most current and accurate geo-location database. The great team at Loqate is already well on the way to serving more customers worldwide – it’s a very exciting time for everyone in the business.

*The Forrester Consulting research was commissioned by Loqate and surveyed 253 decision makers responsible for digital customer experience and/or data across eCommerce, retail, financial services, fintech, hospitality, gaming, healthcare, transport and logistics and 2,000 consumers. The full study will be released in June 2018.

About Loqate

Loqate, a GBG, solution, unifies five of the biggest customer location intelligence brands – PCA Predict, GBG Loqate, Everything Location, Addressy and GBG Matchcode360, to create the world’s most trusted data specialist in location intelligence for businesses of all sizes and sectors. With an easy to deploy product portfolio, Loqate helps to make the customer registration process smoother, faster and more accurate by capturing data in real-time, validating it and using it to pre-populate online forms.

Providing the single most reliable way for businesses to reach their customers, Loqate’s address verification solution will standardise, verify, cleanse and format address data for over 240 countries and territories, in 10,000 languages, helping every business in the world reach every customer in the world.

