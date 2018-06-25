The NES Classic Edition sold out quickly after its release in November 2016, but soon you’ll have another chance to get one at retail price. The $60 micro console is coming back to retailers on June 29.

The NES Classic Edition is a miniature version of the original Nintendo Entertainment System. It comes with 30 built-in games, including classics like Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda, Mega Man 2, and Castlevania. It connects to modern TVs through HDMI. The system became a huge hit, selling out quickly and moving 2.3 million consoles. And then, oddly, Nintendo stopped stocking them.

The Classic Edition debuted in November 2016, and by April 2017 Nintendo said it was done producing it. Those who weren’t able to find one at retail had to buy inflated prices on second-hand markets if they wanted one, drawing criticism and ire at Nintendo.

When Nintendo announced the SNES Classic Edition in 2017, it also promised that the NES Classic Edition would go back into production. Now, we’re finally seeing the system return to stores.

You’ll be able find the NES Classic Edition at online retailers, including Think Geek. It will be available at 9 a.m. Eastern. You can only buy one per customer. You system will only be available as a separate purchase. It will not be a part of any bundles. You’ll also be able to buy the console at Best Buy stores and online.

Considering how fast the NES Classic Edition sold out and went out of production during its first run, you should try to get one sooner rather than later if you really want one.