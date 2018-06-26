An independent report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) today confirms a long-suspected trend for those switching from Android to iOS. Former Android users tend to gravitate either to Apple’s largest Plus phones or to its older and less expensive models, while prior iPhone customers more commonly treat themselves to newer and more deluxe devices. The report surveyed 2,000 U.S. Apple customers on their iPhone purchases during the fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2018.

CIRP estimates that between 15 and 20 percent of each quarter’s iPhone buyers are Android switchers, 40 percent of whom selected the iPhone 8 series, roughly 25 percent the iPhone 7 series, and around 12 percent the iPhone 6 series. Across all of those models, 39 percent purchased a Plus model — attributed by CIRP to user familiarity with larger Android screen sizes — versus 29 percent buying a non-Plus model.

Though Apple’s 5.5-inch screens appealed most to Android users, the budget-priced iPhone SE proved surprisingly popular, as well, selling to switchers at twice the rate of prior iPhone owners. By comparison, the premium-priced iPhone X — Apple’s most popular model since it was introduced — sold at half the rate to Android switchers versus prior iPhone owners.

Perhaps the key finding of the CIRP survey is that while prior iPhone users have come to see value in the latest and greatest features, Android switchers start at a different place psychologically. “[S]ince everything on an iPhone is new to them,” explains CIRP’s Josh Lowitz, “there is less value in purchasing the latest flagship model with the most advanced features.” Android users are accustomed to making purchases at relatively low price points and initially gravitate to cheaper iPhones, but they tend to change their preferences over time.

Apple has run a Switch to iPhone campaign for years and offers a Move to iOS app for Android switches in the Google Play Store. Toplined by the iPhone X — a device that may not be the right focus for switchers — the current campaign focuses on iPhone ease of use, camera quality, speed, and security, amongst other factors.