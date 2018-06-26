Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker is the latest Wii U game to get a port to Switch. But, surprisingly, it also coming to the 3DS. Both versions release on July 13.

The Wii U game launched in 2014. Digital Foundry, a YouTube channel that analyzes the technical aspects of games, has looked at both the Switch and 3DS ports. You can watch the video above. They found some improved visuals on the Switch, but the channel was also surprised by how well Captain Toad runs on the aging 3DS.

On the Wii U, Captain Toad runs at 720p. The Switch version goes up to 1080p in docked mode, while it runs at 720p when you play it in handheld mode. Captain Toad runs at 60 frames-per-second on the Switch. But the 3DS version, while running at a lower resolution, can run at a consistent 30 fps. Sure, that is worse than the Switch or Wii U versions, but it is impressive for a game that launched for a system that was newer than the 3DS. The 3DS launched in 2011. The Wii U launched in 2012. The 3DS version also has to render the game twice for both screens.

Plus, the 3DS version takes use of the handheld’s 3D feature. Yes, the 3DS is an old system, but this Wii U port looks like it works well for the console.