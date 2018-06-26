Platform Enables Businesses of Any Size to Warehouse Product in Key Markets In Days, Fixing a Process That Typically Takes Months

IRVINE, Calif.–June 26, 2018–

Flowspace, a next generation logistics startup that provides immediate on-demand warehousing and fulfillment services to businesses of any size, today announced $2.2 million in new funding.

“This additional capital will enable us to scale our business as we head into the second half of the year – a crunchtime period for retailers and e-commerce companies that are fine-tuning their warehousing and fulfillment strategies for the holiday selling season,” said Flowspace co-founder and CEO Ben Eachus.

The new round of investment closed on June 1 and was led by Moment Ventures of Palo Alto. The round also included investment from 1984 Ventures and Y Combinator. Founded in 2017, the company has previously raised $1.2M in seed funding.

“Over the past year, we’ve seen tremendous growth – especially from small- and mid-sized businesses that feel shut-out by on-demand warehouse providers that are singularly focused on large enterprises,” said Flowspace founder and CEO Ben Eachus. “We have also placed a premium on being immediately useable – not in weeks or months, but in days.”

Many businesses use Flowspace to manage overflow inventory, deploy direct to consumer shipping, or to accommodate an influx in inventory due to seasonal demands. Others use Flowspace as a low-risk/low-cost way to launch and/or replenish distribution centers in key markets on an ‘as-needed’ basis.

About Flowspace

Flowspace is a next generation logistics company that provides on-demand warehousing and services to businesses of all sizes. The company handles the storage, transportation and services of inventory on a month-to-month basis. By logging into the company’s easy-to-use online platform, Flowspace customers gain immediate access to hundreds of professionally operated warehouses that are strategically located throughout the U.S. More information on the company and its services can be viewed online at: https://www.flow.space.

