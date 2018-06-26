Google Home, Google’s artificial intelligence-powered smart speaker, is learning a new language. Starting today, all three speakers in the Mountain View company’s lineup — the Google Home, Google Home Mini, and Google Home Max — support Spanish.

Spanish speakers can listen to top songs by saying, “Ok Google, reproducir mi lista de reproducción para hacer ejercicio,” or adjust the temperature on an internet-connected thermostat by asking, “Ok Google, sube la temperatura del termostato.”

Here’s how to enable Spanish on a Google Home speaker: Launch the Google Home app on your smartphone, tap Devices from the slideout menu on the left-hand side, and select “Assistant language.” You’ll see three versions of Spanish to choose from — for Spain, Mexico, and the U.S.

Google also announced that the Google Home and Google Home Mini are now available in Mexico, after launching last week in Spain.

In February, Google said that it would add 22 new languages to the Google Assistant — Google’s multi-platform voice assistant — by the end of 2018, and that it plans to launch multilingual support. Later this year, starting with English, German, and French, the Google Assistant will be able to understand multiple languages without requiring users to switch settings.

Spanish has been available in the Google Assistant since November.