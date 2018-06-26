InMobi announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft to help enterprises adopt cloud-based mobile marketing techniques. The aim is to get chief marketing officers at large enterprises to make the shift to mobile marketing.

InMobi will move its platform to Microsoft’s Azure as its preferred cloud provider, and the two companies will collaborate on technology, product development, and go-to-market strategies to encourage marketers to shift their ad and marketing strategies to an always-connected world.

In addition, InMobi is launching its enterprise marketing platforms via the InMobi Marketing Cloud. The InMobi Marketing Cloud will provide marketers with a 360-degree view of every customer through the InMobi Customer Data Platform. The platform will help customers improve engagement, measurement, analysis, and reaction to customer feedback from disparate channels. The goal is to increase retention and lifetime value, or the amount customers spend during the lifetime of product use. InMobi reaches 1.6 billion mobile consumers.

“As digital technology is transforming every industry and every aspect of our lives, companies are seeking new ways to engage customers where they are, with connected, personalized experiences,” said Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft, in a statement. “The combination of Microsoft Azure with InMobi’s marketing platforms will deliver new intelligent customer experiences and business insights to organizations around the world.”

The two companies will help enterprises optimize their marketing for the mobile world by combining cloud, artificial intelligence (AI) and data. InMobi said there has been a fundamental shift in the advertising and marketing industry, bringing advanced technologies and an increase in customer touchpoints across multiple connected devices.

InMobi is evolving beyond its pure-play advertising platform to a comprehensive and integrated suite of advertising and marketing platforms. The InMobi Marketing Cloud will enable marketers to consolidate customer data across all digital touchpoints on a single platform and capture data across customer attributes such as location, online visits, and transactions.

Marketers can build unique segments on top of it for customer insights, research, and media buying. InMobi’s connected platforms help marketers engage with people across channels to maximize the lifetime value of the customer.

“InMobi is building one of the most advanced enterprise marketing platforms and we’re extremely excited to partner with Microsoft as we dive into the next frontier of connected devices,” said Naveen Tewari, founder and CEO of InMobi, in a statement. “With Microsoft’s global reach and advanced security, privacy and compliance, alongside InMobi’s scale and decade long experience in mobile-first technology, we can truly disrupt the marketing ecosystem. Together, Microsoft and InMobi will create a formidable force in the industry.”

InMobi will combine its platform with Microsoft Dynamics 365 on Azure infrastructure including AI, machine learning, and analytics.