Kony Received the Highest Marks for Developer Experience and Integrated Portfolio Offering; Maximum Possible Scores for Product Vision and Road Map

Kony, Inc., the leading digital experience development platform and application company, today announced it has been named a “Leader” among the top Digital Experience Development Platforms vendors by independent research firm Forrester Research, Inc. Based on an in-depth evaluation, Kony achieved the highest score in “Current Offering” for the developer experience and integrated portfolio offerings criteria, along with highest possible score in the product vision, road map, planned enhancements and supporting products and services criteria.

In The Forrester Wave™: Digital Experience Development Platforms, Q2 2018 report, Forrester researched, analyzed and scored nine most important vendors based on a comprehensive 33-criteria evaluation of current offering, strategy and market presence.

The author of the Forrester Wave research, Michael Facemire, stated in the report that Kony leads the transition from channel- to portfolio-focused: “Kony continues to transform its platform from its roots as a pure-play mobile development platform. Visualizer, its design-driven, cross-platform development tool, differentiates by accelerating early stages of professional developer life cycles and extending digital experience creation to nonprofessional developers.”

The Forrester Wave report cited that “Reference customers value Kony’s continued push into future-looking channels, as one stated that ‘Kony is the platform that helps us drive our own innovation.'”

The report also points out that “Kony, a pure-play platform and services company, understands the importance and urgency of moving to a platform-driven approach to building digital experiences; this drives its strong vision and road map. Its strategic partnership with Diebold affirms its commitment to the financial services sector.”

“The digital economy is disrupting many industries and companies are struggling to keep pace with the increasing demand for digital solutions,” said Thomas E. Hogan, chairman and CEO, Kony, Inc. “Kony is committed to setting the pace for next-generation digital innovation by helping our customers successfully accelerate their digital strategy. We believe Forrester’s rigorous evaluation and recognition of Kony as a leader among the top Digital Experience Development Platforms vendors is a strong validation of this commitment.”

The Forrester Wave methodology includes a rigorous process of surveys and scenario-based demos addressing current offering, strategy, and market presence. For the report, Forrester evaluated the strengths and weaknesses of the nine of the most important Digital Experience Development Platform vendors, based on how each provider measures up and helps application development and delivery (AD&D) professionals make the right choices.

About Kony, Inc.

Kony is the fastest growing, cloud-based digital application and low-code platform solutions company, and a recognized industry leader among digital experience development platform providers. Kony helps organizations of all sizes stay ahead by accelerating their digital success. Built on the industry’s leading digital platform, Kony provides the most innovative and secure omnichannel applications, with exceptional user experience and app design. Kony’s cross-platform, low-code solution also empowers organizations to develop and manage their own apps to better engage with their customers, partners and employees. By seamlessly leveraging and connecting apps to all types of data sources and information, Kony also enables organizations to transform their business processes and gain valuable insight. Kony was named the first place winner in CTIA’s MobITs Awards in the Mobile Applications, Development & Platforms category and included on the Inc. 500|5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America.

