The Jersey Tomato Co. Strengthens Robust East Coast Retail Presence With Naturally Lower Sodium, 100% New Jersey Tomato Sauces

The Jersey Tomato Co., maker of premium 100% New Jersey tomato sauces and salsas, today announced that its line of tomato sauces are now available at all 169 Giant Food (“Giant”) stores. Three SKUs of better-for-you tomato sauces from The Jersey Tomato Co. are available at Giant: Marinara, Tomato Basil and Spicy. Sauces from The Jersey Tomato Co. have 60% less sodium than leading tomato sauce brands, while bursting with farm fresh flavor.

The Company’s products are available nationwide at thousands of points of distribution. With the addition of Giant stores, located in Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, D.C., The Jersey Tomato Co. bolsters its already robust presence on the East Coast.

“Giant Food is an esteemed grocery partner in the Northeast who recognizes the premium, better-for-you qualities of our products and the extraordinary attributes of the New Jersey tomato,” said Dave Stoff, Founder and CEO of The Jersey Tomato Co. “Thanks to Giant Food, more shoppers in the Northeast are now able to enjoy the naturally lower sodium and farm fresh flavor of sauces from The Jersey Tomato Co. Because of their geographic location, Giant’s consumers are likely to be familiar with the unique characteristics and exceptional flavor profile of the New Jersey tomato. We anticipate that Giant will be a high-performing account and that their customers will respond with delight at our sauces.”

The Jersey Tomato Co. is a portfolio company of KEEN Growth Capital, a venture fund that invests in and develops early-stage food and wellness companies.

About The Jersey Tomato Co.

All Natural. All Jersey. All Good. The Jersey Tomato Co. sauces and salsas are made with 100% premium New Jersey tomatoes and healthy, fresh ingredients. Five delicious flavors of tomato sauce, two salsas and a pizza sauce, are all bursting with farm fresh flavor and naturally lower sodium – 60% lower sodium than other leading brands. Follow The Jersey Tomato Co. in social media and visit JerseyTomatoCo.com for more.

About KEEN Growth Capital

KEEN Growth Capital invests in early stage food-related companies that generate meaningful social impact in addition to above market financial returns. KEEN has particular focus on healthy snacking, functional foods and patented, science backed companies that positively impact consumer health, environmental and community wellness, and long term disease mitigation. Keen’s infusion of intellectual and financial capital delivers enriched outcomes for all stakeholders while creating a healthier world. KEEN is based in Orlando. Ideas welcome everywhere. Visit KEENGrowthCaptial.com for more.

