Announced and released one month ago for Nintendo’s Switch, the Pokémon Company’s boxy role-playing game Pokémon Quest is now available for iOS and Android devices as well. Easy to figure out and free to play, the game racked up over 2.5 million downloads on the Switch before arriving on Apple’s and Google’s platforms.

As our hands-on of the Switch version noted, Pokémon Quest lets you control a team of three Pokémon on expeditions to fight enemies, which consists largely of button mashing or automating attacks. Winning battles earns character strengthening items and ingredients that can be cooked to attract more collectible Pokémon. Cooking takes time, but if you buy “PM Tickets” with real money, you can speed up the process. On first load, the game notes that it can be played in full without spending any money.

Apart from the fact that iOS and Android gamers can enjoy another Pokémon experience beyond the popular Pokémon GO, the biggest draw of Pokémon Quest is the game’s look. The characters and backgrounds of a Game Boy Pokémon title have been adapted into a Minecraft-inspired 3D cubic style, presented from an isometric perspective. Pokémon from the Blue and Red games are included in Quest, which takes place on Tumblecube Island.

You can download Pokémon Quest from the iOS App Store here and the Google Play Store here. Meanwhile, its older brother Pokémon GO is currently experiencing a resurgence after earning well over a billion dollars, with the highest usage levels seen in two years.