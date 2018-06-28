One of the most anticipated PlayStation VR titles of 2018, Firewall: Zero Hour, finally has an official release date — and a bunch of preorder incentives to line up players for the team-based 4-on-4 tactical shooter. Developer First Contact Entertainment revealed today that the game will be released on August 28, and come in both digital and physical bundles.

The physical bundle is particularly interesting because it will include a PlayStation VR Aim controller — the superb two-handed light gun controller that was originally packaged with Farpoint. Like Farpoint, Firewall: Zero Hour will support aiming through your weapon’s sight, firing around corners, and other realistic conveniences that only the Aim controller makes possible. Standard DualShock 4 control is supported for users without Aim.

While the digital bundle doesn’t come with the controller, it includes a “Zero Hour pack” for preorders. The pack includes extra in-game currency, double experience points for 24 hours, five exclusive in-game items, and immediate unlocking of the bullet-resilient character Sarah “Texas” Wells. Preorders of the physical game and Aim controller bundle will also get the Zero Hour pack bonuses for free. Digital preorders will also get avatars of four of the game’s 12 characters as a bonus.

Themed around defending and attacking laptops filled with sensitive data, Firewall: Zero Hour is strictly a team map-storming experience, though four-person teams can include humans, AI players, or both. Nine map locations are scattered across Russia, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East. Training modes are also available so that you can practice alone or with other players versus AI opponents.

While team tactical shooters have remained popular on PCs for decades, the genre’s growth in VR has been limited by the expense and relatively low adoption rate of PC VR hardware. By comparison, Sony’s more affordable PSVR headset has continued to grow in popularity, reaching sales of over 2 million units. PSVR bundles currently start at $300.

Preorders are available now for the $40 digital version of Firewall: Zero Hour. The physical bundle with PS VR Aim is also expected to be available for preorder today at a higher price.