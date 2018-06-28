There’s good news for G Suite customers: Google today is injecting a bit of natural language processing (NLP) into Docs, Sheets, and Slides workflows. The Mountain View company announced that it’s expanding Quick Access, a machine learning-powered tool that suggests files relevant to documents you’re editing, to all customers, and that it’s adding NLP to the search function within Google Docs’ editing view.

“We’re making the Quick Access feature in Google Docs available to more G Suite users and are adding natural language search when you’re looking for documents,” Google wrote in a blog post.

Quick Access, which was detailed in a blog post earlier this year, lives in Google Docs’ aforementioned right-hand Explore tab and serves up spreadsheets, documents, and presentations related to what you’re writing about. It launched earlier this year for select G Suite customers, but it’s rolling out to all users starting today.

“You can use this to add related resources to a document you’re working on, discover additional content that’s relevant to projects, and more,” Google wrote.

Today’s second addition to G Suite, search with natural language processing, makes it easier to find documents using everyday language. In the same Explore tab that’s populated by Quick Access, you can type things like, “Show me slides shared with me last week” or “show me documents created last month,” and Docs will find the best results.

“We hope these launches mean you spend less time searching for documents and more time working on them,” Google wrote.

Quick Access and NLP-enabled search aren’t the first AI enhancements to come to G Suite. In April, the enterprise tool got an improved Gmail experience with machine learning-powered phishing protection. And in February, Google rolled out a Calendar that automatically selects the appropriate conference room for upcoming meetings.