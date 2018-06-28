Daybreak Games today announced that H1Z1, the original standalone battle royale shooter, has been played by more than 10 million PlayStation 4 players since the game’s open beta launch on May 22.

Players have invested more than 102 million hours into H1Z1’s first month of the open beta. That’s another sign that gamers are wild about battle royale games like H1Z1, Fortnite, and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Of those games, H1Z1 did battle royale first.

To celebrate, Daybreak Games is giving all players who have downloaded H1Z1 a Darkfire Pickup Truck and Sunrise Parachute in-game skin for free. Players who logged into H1Z1 prior to 11:59 p.m. Pacific time on Wednesday, June 27, 2018 will be granted the in-game items directly to their inventory this weekend.

Daybreak Games has also released a new game update for H1Z1 on the PS4. The update introduces Revive mechanics and aim acceleration adjustments. It also features a new weapon, the Airstrike Signal, which allows players to call in a series of bombs to drop on enemies.

H1Z1: Battle Royale was fashioned specifically for console players, with console optimized controls, a radial weapon menu, grab-and-go weapons and equipment, and no inventory management.