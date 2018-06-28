Overwatch teased its next hero on its Twitter account today with a short video. It looks like this PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC team-based shooter is getting its weirdest champion yet.
The champion revealed. pic.twitter.com/0Fdpg2iBcs
— Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 28, 2018
Yup, that is a hamster.
Overwatch launched in May 2016. It has reached over 40 million players. Adding new content, especially heroes, keeps those players engaged.
A hamster in a ball of death might seem bizzare, but Overwatch takes place in a technologically advanced future. It already has sentient robots and a talking ape that’s also a scientist.
We don’t yet know this new hero’s name or playstyle. It will the game’s 28th character. Overwatch launched with 21. The previous addition, the flail-flinging healer Brigitte, released in March.