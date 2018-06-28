Deep Silver announced today that it will publish the upcoming PC role-playing game Pathfinder: Kingmaker.

Pathfinder: Kingmaker is based on the popular Pathfinder table-top RPG game. The PC game will work with the same ruleset, which is based on the 3.5 edition of Dungeons & Dragons. It also has accomplished RPG writer Chris Avellone (Planescape: Torment, Pillars of Eternity, Torment: Tides of Numenera) working on its story. The story takes its inspiration from the Pathfinder adventure path of the same name, but Avellone is going to flesh it out.

Kingmaker raised just over $900,000 on Kickstarter in July 2017. It had a goal of $500,000.

Deep Silver is the game publishing division of the Germany corporation Koch Media. It has published games like the Dead Island and Saints Row series.

“We have ambitious plans for Pathfinder: Kingmaker,” said the head of developer Owlcat Games, Oleg Shpilchevsky, in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “We want to reach out to the maximum number of players across the globe, making our brand easily accessible, maintaining quality and doing right by the fanbase. Working with Deep Silver ensures we can step up our retail marketing and benefit from the unique experience offered with Koch.”